Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Oshkosh updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$6.00 EPS.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.6 %

OSK stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 338,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $3,588,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.57.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

