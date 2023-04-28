OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $107.78, but opened at $111.12. OSI Systems shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 14,771 shares.

The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $182,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,099.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,285. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

