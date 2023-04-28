Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $16.90 on Friday. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91.
Otsuka Company Profile
Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the pharmaceuticals business. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.
