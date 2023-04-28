Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires 43,566 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 132,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. 173,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.