Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wallbox during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of WBX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 355,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

