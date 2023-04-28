Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $783,000 in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. PNM Resources makes up about 0.3% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 74.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

