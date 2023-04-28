Ovata Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000. VMware makes up 0.9% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 2,328.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.69.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.59. 350,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

