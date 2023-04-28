Oxen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $249,342.34 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $249,342.34 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,375.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00304647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00525669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00067111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00400773 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,866,252 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

