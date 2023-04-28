PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Maintains Rating at 888

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by 888 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PCAR stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 775,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,060. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

