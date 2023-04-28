PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.
PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.45. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of PACCAR
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 48.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 137.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 517,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after acquiring an additional 170,744 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $3,190,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.