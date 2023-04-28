Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Trading Up 0.4%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 558 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 555 ($6.93). Approximately 144,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 182,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 553 ($6.91).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 592.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 597.43. The firm has a market cap of £506.99 million, a PE ratio of -667.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

