Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.