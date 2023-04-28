Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 325,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

