PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 6,980,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 11,535,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PACW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $353.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner purchased 13,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner acquired 13,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,887,000 after purchasing an additional 443,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

