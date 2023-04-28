Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $213.67

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.67 ($2.67) and traded as high as GBX 218.50 ($2.73). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.72), with a volume of 5,480 shares changing hands.

Palace Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 213.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.33. The company has a market cap of £95.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,712.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,750.00%.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

