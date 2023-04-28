Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.26. 207,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,519. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.