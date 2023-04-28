Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,560. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.