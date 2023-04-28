Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $235.37. 431,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,860. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.