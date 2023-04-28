Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 293.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TECH traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.66. 197,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,954. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.