Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after purchasing an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.62. 1,663,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,027. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.21.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.