Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.1% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,845,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,690,675. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

