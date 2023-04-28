Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fastenal by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after buying an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,525,000 after purchasing an additional 753,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. 793,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

