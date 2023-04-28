Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after buying an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,851,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,464,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.73. 253,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

