Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. 695,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,718. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

