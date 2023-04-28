Park National Corp OH Buys 248 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $214.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.59.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

