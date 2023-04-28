Park National Corp OH Buys Shares of 8,389 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,698,740,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VDC stock opened at $199.40 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

