Park National Corp OH Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after acquiring an additional 342,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

