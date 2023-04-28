Park National Corp OH Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,024,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $136.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $155.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.