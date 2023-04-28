Park National Corp OH Reduces Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.81) to GBX 5,790 ($72.31) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO opened at $63.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.