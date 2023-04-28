Park National Corp OH Sells 414 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

