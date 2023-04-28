PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $18.96 million and approximately $785,642.63 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.