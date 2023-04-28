Partners Bancorp (PTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 17th

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Partners Bancorp Price Performance

Partners Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.38. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Partners Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Partners Bancorp by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 12.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.