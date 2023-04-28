Partners Bancorp (PTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 17th

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.
Partners Bancorp Price Performance
Partners Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930. The company has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.38. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Partners Bancorp
Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partners Bancorp (PTRS)
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
- Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.