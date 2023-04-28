Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSI. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.00.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$11.63 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$11.19 and a one year high of C$16.98. The company has a market cap of C$946.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.48.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of C$94.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.3706294 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

