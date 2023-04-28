Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 94,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $746,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

