Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 2,679,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,415. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,075,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,705,000 after acquiring an additional 892,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

