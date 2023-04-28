Pax Dollar Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $966.66 million and $17.13 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.