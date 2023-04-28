Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $967.54 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $967.54 million and approximately $35.62 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00010849 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.