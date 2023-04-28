Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51. 109,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 388,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSFE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $876.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. CWM LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

