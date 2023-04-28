Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the coal producer on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Peabody Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coal producer to repurchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,307,206.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $545,291.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,246 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

