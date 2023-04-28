Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Maintains Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 1,882,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

