Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62.

Several research firms have commented on PEB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.70.

PEB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 1,882,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.12%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,675,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

