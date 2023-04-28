Peel Hunt Upgrades Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to Hold

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($20.48) to GBX 1,390 ($17.36) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.48) to GBX 1,450 ($18.11) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.74) to GBX 1,250 ($15.61) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,151.18.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANFGF opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

