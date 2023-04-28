PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Issues Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 213,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,144. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $144,138.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,523 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $144,138.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.