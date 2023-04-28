Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.58. 410,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,415. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.22. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

