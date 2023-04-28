Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,625. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Pentair by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Pentair by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 385,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pentair by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

