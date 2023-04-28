Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.81. 625,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,490. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

