Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.66. 218,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

