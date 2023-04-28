Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,492 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.40. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

