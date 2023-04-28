Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 959 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $199.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

