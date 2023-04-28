Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

